FIVE ARRESTED Attempted Murder Shocker Near Bristol Airport

  Two Injured After Violent Clash on A38 Five men have been arrested on suspicion...

Published: 12:12 pm February 21, 2026
Updated: 5:14 pm February 21, 2026

 

Two Injured After Violent Clash on A38

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a savage attack near Bristol Airport early this morning (Saturday, February 21).

Crash Sparks Violent Confrontation

The chaos erupted around 8:25am on the A38 when multiple vehicles collided, sparking a brutal confrontation that left two men injured. Both victims are currently being treated in the hospital, but thankfully, neither is in a life-threatening condition.

Five Arrested and Held in Custody

The suspects were apprehended on the M5 northbound in Gloucestershire and remain in custody as investigations continue. Police say those involved are known to each other and from outside the Avon and Somerset area, indicating this was a contained incident.

Superintendent Jen Appleford said: “We understand this incident has caused concern, but we believe there is no wider risk to the public. Our officers responded swiftly and deployed multiple resources to resolve the situation quickly.”

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Emergency services are still on site at the A38. Avon and Somerset Police urge anyone with information to come forward. You can report details by calling 101, quoting reference 5226049352, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

