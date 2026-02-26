Drug Dealer Jailed After £175k Heroin and Crack Bust in Newport

Five Years Behind Bars for Class A Trafficker

A Newport man has been locked up for five years after police uncovered heroin and crack cocaine worth a staggering £175,000.

Matthew Roberts, 24, was caught following a raid on a property in Hendre Farm Drive, Ringland, last November. The bust was a joint effort between local neighbourhood officers and Gwent Police’s Serious Organised Crime unit.

Massive Haul Revealed in Police Raid

Authorities seized around 4.15 kilos of heroin and crack cocaine, along with mobile phones, weighing scales, cash, and the dealer’s car. Roberts had previously admitted to possession with intent to supply both drugs.

He faced sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court on 25 February. Despite remaining silent during his custody interview, the mountain of evidence left Roberts no room to manoeuvre.

Police Say: ‘We’re Fighting Back Against Drug Crime’

“Criminals, like Roberts, care only about profits, not the pain they cause to vulnerable people and families,” said PC Matthew Tucker, Maindee neighbourhood ward manager. “We will keep targeting drug dealers spreading fear and misery across Newport and beyond.” “We appreciate the community’s help. Keep reporting drug concerns through our website, by calling 101, or messaging us on Facebook or X.”

How to Report Suspicious Activity

If you spot drug dealing in your area, don’t stay silent. Contact Gwent Police via their website or 101. For anonymous tips, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

