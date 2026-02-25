Watch Live
FIGHT TURNS UGLY Drunk Thug Smashes Man Unconscious in Newark

Published: 12:29 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 12:29 pm February 25, 2026

A violent drink-fuelled brawl ended with a man battered and unconscious in the streets of Newark. Silas Briggs-Price, 22, sparked the chaos moments after leaving a pub.

Pub Fight Turns Ugly at Closing Time

Briggs-Price confronted a man and woman outside the Barnby Gate pub just as it shut. He got right in their faces, jumping up and down aggressively. When the couple tried to walk away, he stalked them, bellowing, “Do you know who I am?”

Unprovoked Attack Leaves Victim in Hospital

Without warning, Briggs-Price punched the man so hard that he knocked him out cold. The victim lay helpless, but the thug wasn’t finished—he delivered a brutal running kick to the man’s head. The assault left the victim with multiple facial fractures.

Briggs-Price also attacked the woman before ripping off his shirt and storming off, topless, through the town centre.

Caught on CCTV, Jailed for Four Years

Minutes later, police found and arrested the shirtless thug wandering the streets. Despite initially denying the attack, overwhelming CCTV evidence forced Briggs-Price to confess. He admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and assault.

On Monday, 23 February, Nottingham Crown Court sentenced Briggs-Price, from Coronation Street, Balderton, to four years behind bars for his savage crime.

