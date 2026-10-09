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LOVING SON Family pay heartbreaking tribute to 28-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near South Molton

Family pay heartbreaking tribute to 28-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near South Molton

 

The devastated family of a 28-year-old motorcyclist who died following a collision with a tractor in Devon have paid an emotional tribute to a much-loved son, brother, uncle, partner and friend.

Kieran James Lerwill, from Bishops Nympton, lost his life following a collision involving his blue BMW S1000 motorcycle and a green John Deere tractor on the B3227 at Nadder Lane, near South Molton.

Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 4.55pm on Sunday, 4 October 2026.

Despite the response of emergency services, Kieran died following the collision.

Family left heartbroken by tragic loss

In a moving tribute released through Devon and Cornwall Police, Kieran’s family described the devastating impact of losing a young man who meant so much to those around him.

They said:

“Kieran was a gentle loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, partner and friend.

“He is deeply loved and his loss has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.

“Words cannot express the sadness and despair we are feeling.

“We ask that our family’s privacy and space to grieve be respected at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police investigate fatal collision on B3227

Specialist roads policing officers and local police teams attended the scene following reports of the collision between the motorcycle and tractor.

The B3227 was closed for several hours while officers carried out an initial investigation and examined the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police have not disclosed further details about what caused the collision.

Appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

Devon and Cornwall Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or may have captured footage of either vehicle before the incident to come forward.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from motorists who were travelling in the Nadder Lane area near South Molton on the afternoon of Sunday, 4 October.

Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police through the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 517 of 4 October 2026.

 

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