MONSTER JAILE# FORMER MERSEYSIDE POLICE OFFICER JAILED FOR 11 YEARS AFTER RAPING WOMAN IN HOTEL ROOM A FORMER MERSEYSIDE POLICE OFFICER HAS BEEN JAILED FOR 11 YEARS AFTER RAPING AND SEXUALLY ASSAULTING A WOMAN DURING AN 80-MINUTE ORDEAL IN A HOTEL ROOM. RYAN THEAKER, 30, FROM NETHERTON, WAS A SERVING POLICE CONSTABLE WHEN HE ATTACKED THE WOMAN, WHO WAS KNOWN TO HIM, IN 2023. A JURY AT LIVERPOOL CROWN COURT CONVICTED THEAKER IN AUGUST OF RAPE, SEXUAL ASSAULT AND ASSAULT BY PENETRATION. DURING THE TRIAL, JURORS HEARD A COVERT AUDIO RECORDING MADE BY THE WOMAN ON HER MOBILE PHONE DURING THE ATTACK. ## VICTIM SECRETLY RECORDED ATTACK THE RECORDING LASTED AROUND 85 MINUTES AND CAPTURED THE WOMAN REPEATEDLY ASKING THEAKER TO STOP. PROSECUTORS RELIED ON IT AS EVIDENCE THAT SHE HAD NOT CONSENTED TO THE SEXUAL ACTIVITY. AT SENTENCING, JUDGE BRIAN CUMMINGS KC SAID THEAKER HAD CAUSED HIS VICTIM “SEVERE PSYCHOLOGICAL HARM”. THE JUDGE ALSO TOLD HIM THAT HE WAS IN “LARGE MEASURE” RESPONSIBLE FOR THE WOMAN ATTEMPTING TO TAKE HER OWN LIFE IN 2024. ## ‘THE MONSTER NEVER WINS’ THE WOMAN ADDRESSED THE COURT ABOUT THE IMPACT THEAKER'S OFFENDING HAD HAD ON HER LIFE. SHE SAID: “PEOPLE LIKE HIM HAVE NO PLACE IN SOCIETY. “I STILL STRUGGLE TO UNDERSTAND HOW HE WAS ABLE TO GO INTO WORK, ARREST SOMEONE FOR A CRIME THAT WAS LESS OR THE SAME AS WHAT HE HAD DONE TO ME AND STILL BE PROUD TO WEAR THAT UNIFORM.” SHE DESCRIBED THEAKER AS “A MONSTER”, ADDING: “THE MONSTER NEVER WINS.” THE WOMAN SAID THAT ALTHOUGH SHE CONTINUED TO SUFFER PHYSICALLY AND EMOTIONALLY, THEAKER HAD NOT SUCCEEDED IN COMPLETELY BREAKING HER. “I AM NOT AFRAID,” SHE TOLD THE COURT. ## EXTENDED SENTENCE IMPOSED THEAKER WAS SENTENCED TO **11 YEARS IN PRISON**. JUDGE CUMMINGS ALSO IMPOSED A **FIVE-YEAR EXTENDED LICENCE PERIOD**. THEAKER MUST SERVE AT LEAST TWO-THIRDS OF HIS CUSTODIAL SENTENCE BEFORE THE PAROLE BOARD CAN CONSIDER WHETHER HE SHOULD BE RELEASED. THE COURT HEARD HE HAS SINCE ACCEPTED RESPONSIBILITY FOR COMMITTING THE SEXUAL OFFENCES, ALTHOUGH HE SAID HIS RECOLLECTION OF THE NIGHT WAS LIMITED BECAUSE HE HAD BEEN DRINKING ALCOHOL. HIS BARRISTER, JENNY TALLENTYRE, SAID HE HAD BEGUN REFLECTING ON THE IMPACT OF HIS BEHAVIOUR AND HAD EXPRESSED SHAME AND EMBARRASSMENT. ## BARRED FROM POLICING THEAKER RESIGNED FROM MERSEYSIDE POLICE IN AUGUST 2025 BEFORE A SEPARATE MISCONDUCT HEARING CONCERNING VIDEOS HE SHARED IN A WHATSAPP GROUP IN 2021. THE FORCE DESCRIBED THE VIDEOS AS ABLEIST. THEY WERE UNRELATED TO THE SEXUAL OFFENCES AND WERE DISCOVERED WHEN HIS PHONE WAS EXAMINED DURING THE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION. THE MISCONDUCT HEARING PROCEEDED FOLLOWING HIS RESIGNATION AND FOUND GROSS MISCONDUCT PROVEN. IT CONCLUDED THAT THEAKER WOULD HAVE BEEN DISMISSED HAD HE REMAINED AN OFFICER. HE WAS SUBSEQUENTLY PLACED ON THE COLLEGE OF POLICING BARRED LIST, PREVENTING HIM FROM RETURNING TO POLICING ROLES COVERED BY THE SCHEME. ## FORCE CONDEMNS FORMER OFFICER ASSISTANT CHIEF CONSTABLE KAREN JAUNDRILL SAID: “THE BEHAVIOUR FOR WHICH THEAKER HAS BEEN CONVICTED AND SENTENCED HAS NO PLACE IN SOCIETY, AND CERTAINLY NOT WITHIN POLICING.” SHE SAID HIS ACTIONS WERE NOT REPRESENTATIVE OF MERSEYSIDE POLICE OFFICERS AND STAFF AND THAT HIS FORMER COLLEAGUES HAD BEEN LEFT SHOCKED AND DISGUSTED. SHE ADDED: “CLEARLY WE NOW KNOW THIS MAN WAS NOT FIT TO BE A POLICE OFFICER, AND IT IS RIGHT THAT HE IS NO LONGER PART OF THE FORCE.” FOR GOOGLE NEWS, I’D USE **“FORMER MERSEYSIDE POLICE OFFICER JAILED FOR 11 YEARS AFTER RAPING WOMAN IN HOTEL ROOM.”*

Former Merseyside Police officer jailed for 11 years after raping woman in hotel room