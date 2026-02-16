Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Man Fatally Shot in Southampton

The family of a man gunned down in Southampton have spoken out, paying a touching tribute to their lost loved one.

Tragic Shooting in Coxford

Police were called at around 8pm on Wednesday, February 11, following reports that a man had suffered a gunshot wound at a home on Conifer Road, Coxford, Southampton.

Officers found a 45-year-old man with serious injuries. Despite emergency treatment, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Piotr Pruszak, a Polish national who lived in Southampton.

Family’s Emotional Goodbye

“With deep sadness we are saying our last goodbye to beloved son and brother Piotr. You will live forever in our memories and in the love we share.”

In Polish, the family added: “It is with deep sadness that the parents and brother of their beloved son Piotr say goodbye.”

Man Charged with Murder

Marcin Buryta, 31, of Conifer Road in Coxford, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court this Monday. He is charged with the murder of Piotr Pruszak and possession of a prohibited weapon.

No pleas were entered. Buryta is due back in Southampton Crown Court on Tuesday and remains in custody.

Other Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

A 57-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting aggravated burglary.

Both remain in custody.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene, and forensic teams conducted extensive searches around the property, including gardens and vehicles.

Authorities have urged anyone with information to contact Hampshire Police on 101, quoting reference 44260072070, or reach out anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Southampton remains shaken following this fatal shooting in a quiet neighbourhood.