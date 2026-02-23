Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

COCAINE STASH Father and Son Busted for Running Drug Empire from Clacton Furniture Shop

A Clacton second-hand furniture business was no front—it was a hub for a major drug...

Published: 7:04 pm February 23, 2026
Updated: 7:04 pm February 23, 2026

A Clacton second-hand furniture business was no front—it was a hub for a major drug supply operation. Darren Simmons, 58, led the illegal trade, using his Old Road shop, Simmons and Sons, to stash and distribute Class A, B, and C drugs. His 30-year-old son, Charlie Simmons, played a key part in the cocaine supply ring.

Police Smash Drug Network After Lengthy Investigation

Tendring Neighbourhood Policing Team cracked down after years of surveillance and raids spanning 2023 and 2024. Multiple searches at the shop and linked addresses uncovered drugs worth up to £117,000, including 132 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of amphetamines, and over 12 kilograms of cannabis. Counterfeit tobacco and prescription meds like diazepam and sildenafil were also seized.

Communications between the suspects admitted the furniture business was “kept afloat by the drug money.” Both Simmons men were arrested and charged in June 2025.

Cocaine & Cannabis Tied Up in Wardrobe Stash

Further probes led police to Darren’s home in Jaywick, where they found over a kilogram each of cocaine and cannabis—worth £31,155—hidden in his wardrobe. The elder Simmons was arrested again at a relative’s home and remanded in custody.

Police confirmed he supplied tens of thousands of pounds worth of drugs, including at least 1.75kg of cocaine and 10kg of cannabis.

Courts Call Out ‘Blight on Essex’ – Prison for Simmons Duo

At Chelmsford Crown Court, Judge Sawyer slammed the cocaine trade as “a blight on Essex,” adding, “Addiction to these drugs causes immeasurable harm and drives offending.”

“Darren Simmons was the driving force,” the judge said. Charlie was “an important cog in the wider machine,” though on a lesser scale and has “turned a corner” since.

Darren Simmons was jailed for six years and eight months. Charlie received a two-year suspended sentence, with 200 hours of unpaid work and six months of GPS monitoring.

The authorities continue to pursue criminal profit recovery under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police Investigations

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

TRIPLE ATTACK Ramsgate Assault Shocks Town – Three Hospitalised Near Railway Station

UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Rapper DSAVV on the Run After Daring Hospital Escape

Crime, London, UK News

TRAIN CHAOS Stabbing Shuts Down Trains at Clock House Station

Breaking News, Crime, London, UK News

POLICE SLAMMED BY PARENT “They Told Me Off for Calling 999!” Furious Parent Slams Police as Daughter Faces Attack Threat

UK News

BREAKING NEWS

POLICE LOCKDOWN Wilfred Road in Ramsgate Locked Down After Police Incident

Breaking News, UK News

KNIFE ATTACK Stabbing Shocker on Peckham High Street

Crime, London, UK News

TRAGIC END Elderly Man Dies After Welfare Concern Call in Woodingdean

National News, sussex, UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Evening Burglary in Moulsecoomb Sparks Police Hunt

Crime, National News, sussex, UK News

Sex Pistols Reunite with Frank Carter for The Anarchy In The UK Tour

London, UK News

Hove Man Hit with Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order

National News, sussex, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ROYAL BOOT Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Faces Axe from Royal Succession – But It’s Not That Simple

UK News

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Faces Axe from Royal Succession – But It’s Not That Simple

UK News

HighSocial Review: A Closer Look at Organic TikTok Growth

UK News

HighSocial Review: A Closer Look at Organic TikTok Growth

UK News

KILLER SMOKE Hero Cop Battles Smoke to Save Suspect in Lanarkshire Flat

Crime, UK News

Hero Cop Battles Smoke to Save Suspect in Lanarkshire Flat

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

POLICE INCIDENT Emergency Services Descend Near University of Bradford

UK News

Emergency Services Descend Near University of Bradford

UK News

FIRST PICTURE Portsmouth Mother and Daughter Killed in Horror A3 Crash

UK News

Portsmouth Mother and Daughter Killed in Horror A3 Crash

UK News

Why the Doublelist App Is a Must-Have for Singles in 2026

UK News

Why the Doublelist App Is a Must-Have for Singles in 2026

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

GANG BUST £500K Stolen Goods Gang Busted in High-Stakes Fraud

UK News

£500K Stolen Goods Gang Busted in High-Stakes Fraud

UK News

COCAINE STASH Father and Son Busted for Running Drug Empire from Clacton Furniture Shop

UK News

Father and Son Busted for Running Drug Empire from Clacton Furniture Shop

UK News

TRAPPED BY WATER Driver’s Close Call as Tesla Gets Stuck in Flooded Ford

Crime, UK News

Driver’s Close Call as Tesla Gets Stuck in Flooded Ford

Crime, UK News
Watch Live