Five individuals have been locked up following the tragic death of Matthew Adams, who died days after a savage assault at a West Bromwich pub.

Horrific Attack at West Bromwich Pub

Matthew, 33, was attacked at the Gough Arms on Jowett’s Lane in the early hours of 19 March 2023. He had been enjoying a family disco with his partner when trouble erupted just after midnight.

John Wise, Nichola Stanley, Nichola’s brother Ryan Stanley, Mark Shorthouse, and a 17-year-old teen walked into the pub. After throwing derogatory comments at Matthew’s partner, chaos broke out.

Violence Escalates: Assault Inside and Outside the Pub

Matthew was punched and kicked multiple times to the head and body. During the brawl, the teenage attacker used a floor sign as a weapon against him. The violence spilt outside where Matthew was knocked unconscious for nearly three minutes.

Despite suffering serious injuries and intense pain, Matthew went home to recover. Tragically, on 23 March, he died from cardiac arrest linked to the assault.

Justice Served: Lengthy Jail Terms Handed Down

Following CCTV review and witness statements, all five suspects were arrested and charged. At Wolverhampton Crown Court:

John Wise, 43, Mark Shorthouse, 54, and Ryan Stanley, 31, each received 13 years, seven months, and 20 days in prison.

The unnamed 17-year-old was sentenced to five years, seven months, and 20 days behind bars.

Nichola Stanley, 40, was handed 1 year and 8 months for violent disorder.

All were previously found guilty of murder and violent disorder, except Nichola Stanley, convicted of violent disorder.