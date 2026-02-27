Hero Cops Run Into Flames to Save Hotel Guests

Smoke was billowing through the corridors, and guests were trapped inside. On 26 January 2026, South Yorkshire Police raced to the scene of a fire at Holiday Inn Express in Balby, Doncaster. PCs Warren Crowcroft and Rowan Burnett didn’t wait for backup—they charged straight in.

Brave Officers Battle Blaze Before Evacuating Hotel

The officers forced open the door to the burning room and faced a wall of searing heat and flames. Armed with fire extinguishers, they fought the blaze themselves. But when the fire proved too fierce, they shifted focus immediately—clearing the hotel floor by floor, room by room, to get everyone out safely as smoke spread.

Arson Suspect Caught, No Injuries Reported

Meanwhile, PC Burnett tracked down and arrested a 32-year-old man, now charged with arson. Miraculously, no one was hurt in the terrifying ordeal.

“The outcome could have been very different without their decisive actions,” said Sergeant Hannah Cox, praising the duo’s courage.

Running towards a burning building isn’t on most job descriptions. But for these emergency workers, it’s the oath they live by.

