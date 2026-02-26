Watch Live
TWO INJURED Two Teachers Rushed to Hospital After Incident at Sheffield’s Fir Vale Academy

  Chaos hit Fir Vale Academy in Sheffield this morning as two teachers were taken...

Published: 2:30 pm February 26, 2026
Updated: 3:13 pm February 26, 2026

 

Chaos hit Fir Vale Academy in Sheffield this morning as two teachers were taken to the hospital following an unexplained incident that sparked a major police response.

Massive Police Presence at Fir Vale Academy

Before 1.20pm today, South Yorkshire Police swarmed the Owen Lane secondary school. Officers were seen securing the scene while students and staff remained safe. The dramatic response caused alarm among parents and locals.

Situation Now Under Control, Say Authorities

Local Facebook page Sheffield Online reported the emergency, sharing pictures of police on the streets near the school. They confirmed the “situation appears to be contained” but warned of ongoing traffic chaos in the area due to road closures.

Details Still Scarce on Teachers’ Condition

Authorities have kept tight-lipped on what caused the incident or the extent of the injuries. Two teachers needed hospital treatment, but their condition is unknown. South Yorkshire Police have yet to release an official statement.

Traffic Disruptions to Continue as Emergency Services Remain on Site

Emergency crews are still at Fir Vale Academy, with traffic disruptions continuing around Owen Lane. The school remains open with no reported ongoing threat to students or staff.

