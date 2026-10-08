Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LIVE BOMB Navy bomb disposal team destroys high-explosive mortar donated to charity shop

Navy bomb disposal team destroys high-explosive mortar donated to charity shop

Staff at a charity shop in Devon were left stunned after a high-explosive mortar was handed in among donated items.

Royal Navy bomb disposal specialists were called to the British Heart Foundation shop in Paignton after the suspected military ordnance was discovered.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists from Bravo Squadron attended the shop and identified the object as a British 3-inch high-explosive mortar.

Mortar taken to Goodrington Beach

After assessing the item, the team determined it was safe to move.

It was then transported to nearby Goodrington Beach, where it was destroyed in a controlled explosion.

Lieutenant Matt Bowden, Officer in Charge of Bravo Unit One, said:

“The Royal Navy Bomb Disposal team from HMNB Devonport was called to investigate suspected ordnance discovered in Paignton today.

“Once my team had assessed it as safe to move, we transported it to Goodrington Beach, where it was safely destroyed in a controlled explosion.”

He added that incidents of this kind demonstrated why members of the public should contact the authorities if they discover suspected military ordnance and should not attempt to handle it themselves.

Police called shortly after 9am

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called shortly after 9am on Wednesday, October 7, after the mortar round was discovered among collections at the charity shop.

A police spokesperson said:

“The Royal Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team attended and took the round to Goodrington Beach where it was made safe.”

No injuries were reported.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Father threw chair at Dutch judge after driver who killed daughter received community service

COMMUNITY SERVICE Father threw chair at Dutch judge after driver who killed daughter received community service

US News
Emergency services called to Portslade Station after reports of a stabbing

KNIFE ATTACK Emergency services called to Portslade Station after reports of a stabbing

National News
Six fire engines tackle residential building blaze in Brighton

FLAT BLAZE Six fire engines tackle residential building blaze in Brighton

National News
Mannings Heath man jailed for more than five years over child abuse images and SHPO breaches

JAIL TERM Mannings Heath man jailed for more than five years over child abuse images and SHPO breaches

Court News, National News
Police investigate alleged VHF threats against RNLI crews during Gosport migrant operation

Police investigate alleged VHF threats against RNLI crews during Gosport migrant operation

National News
Former Swindon Advertiser reporter given community order for assault on child

WALK OUT Former Swindon Advertiser reporter given community order for assault on child

Court News, UK News
Record-breaking El Niño strengthens ahead of December peak

COLD SPELL Record-breaking El Niño strengthens ahead of December peak

UK News, Weather
Doctor charged after seven-year-old boy dies following Orlando pool drowning

SWIMMING DEATH Doctor charged after seven-year-old boy dies following Orlando pool drowning

US News
US military to livestream firing squad execution of Fort Hood mass killer Nidal Hasan

LIVESTREAM US military to livestream firing squad execution of Fort Hood mass killer Nidal Hasan

UK News
Marine engineer dies after returning to hospital following surgery

HOSPITIAL INQUEST Marine engineer dies after returning to hospital following surgery

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Girl, 12, died after milkshake made in unwashed blender, inquest finds

MILKSHAKE DEATH Girl, 12, died after milkshake made in unwashed blender, inquest finds

Court News, UK News
Driver jailed after farmer killed in A697 crash near Whittingham

DANGEROUS DRIVING Driver jailed after farmer killed in A697 crash near Whittingham

Court News, UK News
Man seriously injured in Waltham Abbey hit-and-run as police launch investigation

HIT AND RUN PROBE Man seriously injured in Waltham Abbey hit-and-run as police launch investigation

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Indian national who tortured woman faces deportation after tribunal rejects human rights claim

RIGHTS REJECTED Indian national who tortured woman faces deportation after tribunal rejects human rights claim

Court News, UK News
Man found dead on bus in Portree as police investigate unexplained death

UNEXPLAINED DEATH Man found dead on bus in Portree as police investigate unexplained death

Court News, UK News
Former Merseyside Police officer jailed for 11 years for rape and sexual assault.

COP JAILED Former Merseyside Police officer jailed for 11 years for rape and sexual assault.

Court News, Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
High Court quashes search warrants in Thames Valley Police misconduct investigation

WARRANTS VOID High Court quashes search warrants in Thames Valley Police misconduct investigation

UK News
Casino Wagering Requirements: How to Read the Terms Behind an Offer

Casino Wagering Requirements: How to Read the Terms Behind an Offer

UK News
Two more men arrested over fatal shooting of father Billy Watson in Armadale

FATAL SHOOTING ARRESTS Two more men arrested over fatal shooting of father Billy Watson in Armadale

Crime, UK News
Watch Live