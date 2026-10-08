Navy bomb disposal team destroys high-explosive mortar donated to charity shop

Staff at a charity shop in Devon were left stunned after a high-explosive mortar was handed in among donated items.

Royal Navy bomb disposal specialists were called to the British Heart Foundation shop in Paignton after the suspected military ordnance was discovered.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists from Bravo Squadron attended the shop and identified the object as a British 3-inch high-explosive mortar.

Mortar taken to Goodrington Beach

After assessing the item, the team determined it was safe to move.

It was then transported to nearby Goodrington Beach, where it was destroyed in a controlled explosion.

Lieutenant Matt Bowden, Officer in Charge of Bravo Unit One, said:

“The Royal Navy Bomb Disposal team from HMNB Devonport was called to investigate suspected ordnance discovered in Paignton today.

“Once my team had assessed it as safe to move, we transported it to Goodrington Beach, where it was safely destroyed in a controlled explosion.”

He added that incidents of this kind demonstrated why members of the public should contact the authorities if they discover suspected military ordnance and should not attempt to handle it themselves.

Police called shortly after 9am

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called shortly after 9am on Wednesday, October 7, after the mortar round was discovered among collections at the charity shop.

A police spokesperson said:

“The Royal Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team attended and took the round to Goodrington Beach where it was made safe.”

No injuries were reported.