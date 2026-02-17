Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool – IOPC Launches Probe

Tragic End to Police Encounter on Back Faulkner Street South

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the death of 23-year-old Lain Estridge following a police stop in Liverpool.

The incident unfolded on Friday afternoon when officers approached two men during a proactive operation. While one man stopped, Estridge did not and was followed on an e-bike.

Estridge was taken to the hospital but tragically died. The cause of death remains unknown as post-mortem results are still pending.

What Happened at the Scene?

Police were stationed at both ends of Back Faulkner Street South as part of an operation.

At about 3:10pm, three officers on foot and a police van blocked the junction of Back Faulkner Street South and Grove Street.

Estridge came off his e-bike and collided with the stationary van.

Police restrained him on the ground and then provided first aid after spotting he needed medical attention.

Paramedics removed a package found in Estridge’s mouth before rushing him to the hospital.

IOPC Demands Full, Independent Investigation

“Our thoughts are with Mr Estridge’s family and loved ones,” said IOPC Director Amanda Rowe. “We have contacted the family and will keep them updated as our investigation progresses.” “It is vital there is a thorough, independent investigation to understand the events, including police actions. We have reviewed footage and are gathering evidence to establish exactly what happened.” “We urge the public to respect the family’s privacy and avoid speculation during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The IOPC is examining all aspects of the incident, including the police efforts to stop Estridge, the restraint used, and the medical care provided.

Next Steps and Ongoing Coverage

IOPC investigators were at the scene on Friday and are currently awaiting detailed post-mortem results.

The investigation aims to deliver transparency and justice regarding this tragic death linked to a police operation in Merseyside.