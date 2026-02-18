A Newcastle man has been locked up for three years after tattooing three children with a home kit, leaving permanent marks. The judge slammed his actions as “staggeringly stupid.”

‘Temporary Tattoos’ Turned Permanent Nightmare

Patrick Coe, 31, from Grafton House, admitted three counts of child cruelty at Newcastle Crown Court. The kids thought they were getting harmless temporary tattoos. Instead, Coe used a home tattoo set that left lasting, painful scars.

Judge Sarah Mallett revealed that the children complained about the pain during the tattooing. Coe falsely told them the designs would fade. They never did.

Kids Ended Up in the hospital with Infections

The children had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

They received preventive antibiotics for hepatitis and tetanus.

One child even developed a minor infection.

All suffered pain and needed medication due to the risk of infection.

When arrested, Coe claimed he “didn’t see anything wrong” with what he did. He has since shown some remorse.

Judge Calls It a ‘Permanent Injury’ and ‘Cosmetic Disfigurement’

“This was a staggeringly stupid thing to do,” Judge Mallett told Coe, condemning him for causing “permanent injury” and “cosmetic disfigurement” to children who had no say in the matter.

Coe will serve three years behind bars for his reckless cruelty. The court made clear these tattoos were more than just skin deep – they left lifelong scars on the innocent kids.