High-Speed Horror Near Newport

Elliot Bristow, 36, has been handed an 11-year, three-month prison sentence after a fatal smash near Newport. The Cardiff Crown Court sentenced him on 26 February following his guilty plea to causing death by dangerous driving.

The nightmare unfolded in the early hours of 7 August 2024 on the B4245 Magor Road. Bristow lost control at high speed and slammed into a stone wall.

Young Woman Dies, Passenger Seriously Hurt

Tragedy struck when Olivia Louise Lewis, 24, from Ringland, Newport, was killed instantly while sitting in the back seat. The front passenger survived but suffered serious bruising and was rushed to the hospital.

Stoned Driver Faces Long Ban and Tough Test

Police revealed Bristow was under the influence of cannabis at the time. Alongside his long jail term, he’s banned from driving for 14-and-a-half years and must pass an extended driving test before getting his licence back.

More news from Cardiff