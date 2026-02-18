Police Crack Down After Plymouth Death

Detectives have arrested two more suspects in the shocking death of 24-year-old Drew Perham in Plymouth.

Mr Perham was found dead in the water at King Point Marina on Sunday 25 January, sparking a Major Crime Investigation Team inquiry.

New Arrests Raise Pressure

On Tuesday 17 February, police nabbed two Plymouth males, aged 17 and 18, on suspicion of murder, assisting an offender, and supplying Class C drugs. Both have been bailed until May.

Earlier, three 19-year-olds—two from Plymouth and one from Exmouth—were arrested for murder and remain on bail until April.

Prime Suspect Already Charged

Layton Randle, 19, from Oakfield Terrace Road, Plymouth, has been charged with Drew Perham’s murder.

Randle appeared at Plymouth Crown Court on 29 January and was remanded in custody. He is due back in court on 6 March.