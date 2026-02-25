Watch Live
NEW RECRUITS Wiltshire’s New Police Cadets Take the Oath in Star-Studded Ceremony

Wiltshire’s freshest batch of police cadets pledged their loyalty in front of proud families and...

Published: 5:38 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 5:38 pm February 25, 2026

Wiltshire’s freshest batch of police cadets pledged their loyalty in front of proud families and VIP guests this week. Eighteen young recruits from Chippenham, Swindon, and Trowbridge took part in the emotional attestation ceremony at Wiltshire Police HQ in Devizes on Monday, 23 February.

Swearing to Serve with Integrity

Following tradition, each cadet swore a solemn oath to serve the Monarch with fairness, integrity, and dedication—just like full police officers.

The event was packed with notable faces, including Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith, Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson, Chief Inspector Steve Jolly, High Sheriff of Wiltshire Martin Nye, and cadet patron Lady Sarah Gooch.

“Volunteers bring richness and diversity to the Wiltshire policing family. All are giving something back to the public we serve and helping to keep them safe,” said ACC Deb Smith.

“The impact of the time you give is felt across the Force, and it is valued immensely. You are very much part of our police family.”

Honours, Certificates and Words of Encouragement

The High Sheriff addressed the cadets on the weight and honour of the oath they took before Chief Inspector Jolly handed out certificates, and Lady Gooch presented cadet sliders.

Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson closed the event with praise and best wishes for the cadets’ journey ahead. “Their decision to step forward and volunteer their time reflects commitment and maturity that deserves real recognition,” he said.

A Night to Remember for Cadets and Families

The evening wrapped up with refreshments and photo ops, celebrating the cadets’ achievement among peers and family.

Cadet Coordinator Alison Creswell praised the youngsters’ bravery, saying, “Standing up and speaking before their families and distinguished guests is no small task. They rose to the challenge with confidence and maturity, making everyone incredibly proud.”

Though the Chief Constable was hosting a Facebook Live and missed the ceremony, she stopped by earlier to wish the cadets luck during their uniform inspection.

Want to join Wiltshire Police Cadets? Find out all you need to know here.

