FOUR RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL Fire Breaks Out at Palm Jumeirah Building – Dubai Authorities on High Alert

Dubai officials have confirmed a fire incident at a building in the iconic Palm Jumeirah...

Published: 4:52 pm February 28, 2026
Updated: 4:56 pm February 28, 2026

Dubai officials have confirmed a fire incident at a building in the iconic Palm Jumeirah area.

Emergency Teams Rush In, Fire Now Under Control

Emergency response teams were on the scene immediately, securing the site. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed the blaze is now under control.

Four Injured and Rushed to Hospital

Four people were hurt in the incident and have been taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Authorities Urge Calm and Caution

The safety of residents and visitors is Dubai’s top priority. Officials are taking all necessary steps to protect the public.

“The public is urged to stay calm, trust only official updates, and avoid sharing unverified videos or photos on social media,” said a Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson.

Stay tuned for more updates as the situation develops.

