Appeal following fatal collision near Gravesend

Following a fatal collision on the A226 near Gravesend, officers are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage.

Kent Police was called just before 11am on Saturday 24 February 2024 to a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Gravesend Road, Shorne.

Officers attended the scene alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue, where a man in his 80s was pronounced deceased. His next of kin have been made aware.

A man from Higham, was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive and causing death by careless driving.

An investigation into the circumstances is underway and the area surrounding Forge Lane will remain closed while enquiries take place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any other information or dashcam footage, is urged to call Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538, quoting reference MM/KA/020/24

You can also email investigators at[email protected]

Footage can be submitted via our online portal:https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/a226-240224