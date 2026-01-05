Baby Boy Battles for Life After Being Found Seriously Injured at Home

A baby boy is fighting for his life after being found in a serious, life-threatening condition at a home in Cambridgeshire. Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Critical Condition After Emergency Call

Emergency services were called at around 11am on January 3 to a property in St John’s Chase, March, Cambridgeshire. Paramedics treated the infant at the scene before rushing him to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Two Arrested on Suspicion of GBH and Drugs Charges

The Cambridgeshire Police confirmed the arrest of a 25-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, both from March, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of Class B/C drugs.

“We were called by the ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">ambulance service at about 11am on Saturday 3 January to St John’s Chase, March, where medics were treating a baby boy in a serious, life-threatening condition,” said a police spokesperson. “The baby was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. Both individuals have been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

Community Left in Shock

The shocking incident has sent ripples through the local community as the boy fights for survival. Police continue their investigation while urging anyone with information to come forward.