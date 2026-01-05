Watch Live

TWO ARRESTED Baby Boy Battles for Life After Being Found Seriously Injured at Home

  • Updated: 21:26
  • , 5 January 2026
Baby Boy Battles for Life After Being Found Seriously Injured at Home

 

A baby boy is fighting for his life after being found in a serious, life-threatening condition at a home in Cambridgeshire. Police have arrested a 25-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Critical Condition After Emergency Call

Emergency services were called at around 11am on January 3 to a property in St John’s Chase, March, Cambridgeshire. Paramedics treated the infant at the scene before rushing him to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Two Arrested on Suspicion of GBH and Drugs Charges

The Cambridgeshire Police confirmed the arrest of a 25-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, both from March, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of Class B/C drugs.

“We were called by the ambulance-service/" title="Ambulance Service" rel="nofollow">ambulance service at about 11am on Saturday 3 January to St John’s Chase, March, where medics were treating a baby boy in a serious, life-threatening condition,” said a police spokesperson.

“The baby was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. Both individuals have been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

Community Left in Shock

The shocking incident has sent ripples through the local community as the boy fights for survival. Police continue their investigation while urging anyone with information to come forward.

 

Recommended for you

Claim First or Fix First? A Practical Guide to Car Service and Insurance in the UAE
Claim First or Fix First? A Practical Guide to Car Service and Insurance in the UAE
Keir Starmer Slaps Down Trump: ‘Hands Off Greenland!’
GLOBAL POWER PLAY Keir Starmer Slaps Down Trump: ‘Hands Off Greenland!’
Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff
CLIFF HORROR Heroic Coastguard Saves Dog Plunged Off Sussex Cliff
Police Hunt Gang After Brutal Attack at Bank Tube Station
BRUTAL ATTACK Police Hunt Gang After Brutal Attack at Bank Tube Station

Must READ

Hampstead Barista Fired After ‘Swastika’ Froth on Jewish Customer’s Coffee
QUICK ACTION Hampstead Barista Fired After ‘Swastika’ Froth on Jewish Customer’s Coffee
Seven Migrants Thrown from Overloaded Dinghy in Boulogne Amid Dangerous Channel Crossing Attempt
SUB ZERO ARRIVALS First Small Boat Migrants of 2026 Reach Dover in Freezing Chill
Around 60 firefighters at scene of golf club blaze as building destroyed
GUTTED SHELL Around 60 firefighters at scene of golf club blaze as building destroyed
Two Big Chains Collapse, 2,500 Jobs on the Line
HIGH STREET HORROR Two Big Chains Collapse, 2,500 Jobs on the Line
Court Roundup: Speeding, Drink-Driving, Drug Offences See Eight Hit with £3,000 in Fines at Bexleyheath Magistrates’ Court
LUCK RAN OUT Cop Caught Drink-Driving Behind Wheel in London
Blaze Breaks Out at West Essex Golf Club
MAJOR BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out at West Essex Golf Club
Travel Chaos Hits UK Airports and Railways
DEEP FREEZE Travel Chaos Hits UK Airports and Railways
Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen Near Barham, Canterbury
POLICE CONCERNED Urgent: Missing Man Last Seen Near Barham, Canterbury
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
COMMUNITY SERVICE Benefits Cheat Caught After Raking In Nearly £29K in False Claims
Illegal Afghan Migrant Admits Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Southampton
HOTEL MIGRANT Illegal Afghan Migrant Admits Sexual Assaults on Three Women in Southampton

More For You

Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury
BRING HER HOME Urgent: Missing Woman in Salisbury
Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic End for Dog in Frozen Painswick Park Pond
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year
UK Gambling Regulators Announce Plans to Improve Player Safeguards This Year

BREAKING

Truck Hits Elephant Near Khao Yai National Park, Driver Critically Injured

More From UK News in Pictures

TV doctor faces striking off over shocking antisemitic and sexist posts
GMC PROBE TV doctor faces striking off over shocking antisemitic and sexist posts
TRIO JAILED Teen Drug Gangsters Jailed for Brutal Killing of Man in London
Major Bootle Road Shut Amid Ongoing Police Incident
CPR ATTEMPT Armed Police Descend on Bootle Road Amid CPR Drama
Police hunt suspect after sexual assault on District Line train near Cannon Street.
TUBE SEX ATTACK Police hunt suspect after sexual assault on District Line train near Cannon Street.
TEEN MURDER CHARGE Teen Charged with Murder After Fatal Lewisham Stabbing
Tragic New Year’s Eve blaze claims British schoolgirl in Swiss ski resort fire
FAMILY MOURNS Tragic New Year’s Eve blaze claims British schoolgirl in Swiss ski resort fire
Family Mourns Teen Alfie Moran After Fatal Burnage Crash
FATAL CRASH Family Mourns Teen Alfie Moran After Fatal Burnage Crash
Man Arrested After Shocking Van Attack on Pedestrian in Carlisle
ROAD RAGE Man Arrested After Shocking Van Attack on Pedestrian in Carlisle
Bladed Brawl Shakes New Bradwell: Police Swarm Scene
KNIFE ATTACK Bladed Brawl Shakes New Bradwell: Police Swarm Scene
Imposter Admiral Caught Wearing Fake Medals at Remembrance Sunday
FAKE ADMIRAL Imposter Admiral Caught Wearing Fake Medals at Remembrance Sunday
One Man Found, Police Still Hunt Harrison Buckley Over Rotherham Firearms Incident
MANHUNT CONTINUES One Man Found, Police Still Hunt Harrison Buckley Over Rotherham Firearms Incident
East London Court Round-Up: Drug, Theft and Assault Cases Heard at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court
HAMMER ATTACK Man Charged Over Hammer Attack in Sevenoaks Burglary
Salvation Army worker fired for vile refugee slur loses tribunal battle
VILE SLUR Salvation Army worker fired for vile refugee slur loses tribunal battle
CCTV Snap Released After £180 Chocolate Raid at Ryde Sainsbury’s
SHOP LIFTER SHOCKER CCTV Snap Released After £180 Chocolate Raid at Ryde Sainsbury’s
Crash chaos in Dagenham: Minor injuries at busy Lodge Avenue junction
POLICE VAN CRASH Crash chaos in Dagenham: Minor injuries at busy Lodge Avenue junction
China Slams Trump: “Hands Off Venezuela’s Oil!”
STAY AWAY WARNING China Slams Trump: “Hands Off Venezuela’s Oil!”

More From UKNIP

Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Government Pushes Responsible Gambling in UK Casinos
Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy
TRAGIC END Hero Grandad, Mum and Daughter Drown in Horror Yorkshire Beach Tragedy

BREAKING

Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures
CHILD MAY BE MISSING Appeal for Witnesses After Concern for Welfare Incident at Dinton Pastures
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
Leeds Fan Dies After Medical Emergency Before Man Utd Clash
error: Content is protected !!