Custard Chaos! Four Arrested After Crown Jewels Custard Splash

  • Updated: 17:33
  • , 6 December 2025
Four protesters have been arrested after dumping custard and crumble on the display case holding the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London. The stunt, staged on Saturday morning (6th December), was organised by the activist group Take Back Power to highlight wealth inequality and demand political reform.

Custard on the Crown: Protesters Target Iconic British Symbol

Take Back Power video footage shows activists pouring the dessert mixture over the State Crown’s glass case while staff scrambled to intervene. The group blasted, “Crumble and custard on the Crown Jewels. Democracy has crumbled. Billionaires buy political influence whilst homeless people die on the streets.”

They called for a “House of the People” to tax the rich, accusing the current political system of favouring the wealthy elite and letting ordinary citizens down.

“We are ordinary people who believe in taxing the rich and removing their veto power,” said the group. Their dramatic yet non-violent protest aimed to deliver a powerful visual message without harming the priceless artefacts, cleverly using custard and crumble to symbolise the crumbling state of democracy.

Four Held for Criminal Damage at Tower of London

Police quickly swooped on the scene. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called at 09:48am on Saturday and worked with City of London Police and security teams. Four individuals were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and taken into custody.”

The Jewel House was closed temporarily for investigation, but the rest of the Tower remained open. Although the Crown Jewels suffered no direct damage—thanks to reinforced glass—the display case needed cleaning and repairs, leading to the criminal damage charges.

Protests Escalate: From Ritz Manure to Royal Custard

This latest stunt follows a prior protest where the same group dumped manure near the Ritz hotel’s Christmas tree, targeting symbols of wealth and privilege. By hitting both the luxurious Ritz and the legendary Crown Jewels, Take Back Power links inherited monarchy privilege with modern wealth inequality.

Security experts are now reviewing how the protesters smuggled custard and crumble into the heavily guarded Jewel House. The incident exposes challenges for protecting historic sites without inconveniencing visitors.

Public reaction is split. Some see the protest as bold civil disobedience, highlighting real social issues, while others condemn vandalism of national treasures no matter the cause.

Whether this custard crusade helps or hinders their fight against billionaires and homelessness remains to be seen. But it’s clear Take Back Power is stirring up plenty of debate — and custard — in the process.

 

