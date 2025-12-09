Gillingham Sex Offender Locked Up for Eight Years

A vile sex offender from Gillingham has been slammed with an eight-year prison sentence for targeting a child over several years.
Stevens Guilty of Grooming Child
Andrew Stevens, 60, was found guilty at the Central Criminal Court of four counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. The offences took place between 2008 and 2012.
Stevens, who lived near Barnsole Road, was arrested on 1 June 2023 after the victim bravely came forward to disclose the abuse. Despite denying the charges, he was convicted following a full trial and sentenced on Monday 8 December 2025.
Police Praise Victim’s Courage
“Stevens targeted a vulnerable child for his own sexual gratification and has now been made to answer for his appalling actions,” said Sergeant Murray Tester.
“I would like to commend the victim for their bravery in coming to us and disclosing their abuse. Their courageous actions should serve as a reminder to anyone who has suffered this type of crime that it is never too late to contact us. You will be supported and steps taken to bring the person responsible for your ordeal to justice.”