Gillingham Sex Offender Locked Up for Eight Years

A vile sex offender from Gillingham has been slammed with an eight-year prison sentence for targeting a child over several years.

Stevens Guilty of Grooming Child

Andrew Stevens, 60, was found guilty at the Central Criminal Court of four counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. The offences took place between 2008 and 2012.

Stevens, who lived near Barnsole Road, was arrested on 1 June 2023 after the victim bravely came forward to disclose the abuse. Despite denying the charges, he was convicted following a full trial and sentenced on Monday 8 December 2025.

Police Praise Victim’s Courage