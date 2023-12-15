iopc concludes no further action against pc paul fisher

In a recent development, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has announced that there will be no further conduct or performance proceedings against armed officer PC Paul Fisher. This decision comes following PC Fisher’s acquittal in November 2023, where he was found not guilty of dangerous driving during an incident in February 2020.

PC Fisher was involved in a collision while en route to a terrorist attack in Streatham, where Sudesh Amman stabbed two members of the public. The case had drawn significant attention, given its connection to a high-profile terrorist incident.

The IOPC’s decision was made after a routine review, which is standard procedure following the conclusion of a trial involving police conduct. The review concluded that no additional action was warranted in this case.

Commander Claire Smart, responding to the IOPC’s decision, expressed relief and satisfaction with the outcome. “This is great news to receive and I know that it is a huge relief for both officers,” she said.

The decision marks the end of a lengthy process for PC Fisher, who had faced scrutiny following the collision. His acquittal and the subsequent decision by the IOPC bring closure to the legal proceedings surrounding this incident.

This case highlights the complexities and challenges faced by police officers responding to critical and rapidly evolving situations, such as terrorist attacks. The IOPC’s role in reviewing such incidents is crucial in maintaining public trust in police accountability and conduct.