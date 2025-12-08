Watch Live

FATAL ENDING Tragedy Halts Thameslink and South Western Rail Services

  • Updated: 22:56
  • , 8 December 2025
Man Killed After Being Hit by Train at Wimbledon Station

A man was tragically pronounced dead after being struck by a train on the tracks at Wimbledon Station, South London, on Monday afternoon. Emergency services rushed to the scene near The Broadway at around 2.25pm following reports of the incident.

Major Emergency Response Launched

Transport for London described the event as a ‘customer incident’ that brought Thameslink services between Streatham and Sutton to a grinding halt. Meanwhile, South Western Railway services also faced delays as rescue efforts unfolded.

London Ambulance Service confirmed they were called at 2.23pm and sent multiple resources including ambulance crews, advanced paramedic practitioners, incident response officers, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), and London’s air ambulance.

“Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene,” said a London Ambulance spokesperson.

Police and Transport Authorities Investigate

The British Transport Police have been contacted for comment as investigations continue into the incident. Commuters are advised to expect ongoing disruptions around Wimbledon Station while inquiries are underway.

