FIREFIGHTERS ISSUE WARNING Tumble Dryer Blaze Sparks Flat Fire in Harlow

  Updated: 01:34
  8 February 2026

A tumble dryer fire sparked a flat blaze in Harlow today, prompting Essex firefighters to slam home vital safety advice.

Resident’s Quick Thinking Prevents Disaster

Fire crews were called after a resident detected smoke while using their tumble dryer. When two Harlow fire crews arrived, they found the tumble dryer ablaze inside the flat.

Crews swiftly doused the flames and ventilated the property, preventing a more serious incident.

Firefighter’s Top Tips to Stay Safe

“The resident did everything right by staying at home while the tumble dryer was on,” said Watch Manager Brenden Cardy from Harlow Fire Station. “As soon as they smelled smoke, they called us and evacuated the flat immediately. They also had working smoke alarms, which are absolutely crucial.”

“If they’d been in another room, the smoke alarms would have alerted them to the fire. Our top safety tips are to always be awake and at home when using tumble dryers because electrical faults and overheating can happen. And please ensure your smoke alarms are working.”

“If you don’t have smoke alarms, get in touch with our team via Essex Fire Book—they can fit them for free.”

Stay Alert, Stay Safe

  • Never leave tumble dryers running unattended.
  • Keep lint filters clean to reduce fire risk.
  • Install and regularly test smoke alarms.

Don’t let your home go up in smoke. Take these life-saving precautions seriously.

