The Home Office has unveiled plans to ramp up the UK’s detention capacity. This move aims to speed up the removal of thousands more illegal migrants and foreign criminals every year.

More Beds at Campsfield Immigration Prison

Officials confirmed that Campsfield Immigration Removal Centre will see a significant increase in bed spaces. The expansion means more detainees can be held securely while awaiting deportation.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Increased bed spaces at Campsfield will ensure that more illegal migrants can be held in the facility until their removal from the country.”