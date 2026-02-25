Watch Live
BATTLE BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out at Industrial Site in Canterbury

  Kent Fire and Rescue Service raced to Riverdale Road, Canterbury, after reports of a...

Published: 10:49 pm February 25, 2026
Updated: 10:49 pm February 25, 2026
Kent Fire and Rescue Service raced to Riverdale Road, Canterbury, after reports of a major blaze ripping through an industrial building.

Crews donned breathing apparatus and attacked the inferno with powerful main jet hoses. They also used positive-pressure ventilation fans to clear the smoke.

Police on Scene, No Injuries Reported

Kent Police supported fire crews as they worked to bring the fire under control. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

Cause of Fire Still a Mystery

Firefighters remain on high alert as investigations continue. The cause of the industrial fire has not yet been determined.

