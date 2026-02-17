Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

NO JOKE British Teen Arrested After “Bomb” Snapchat Joke on Flight

A British teenager sparked terror when he joked on Snapchat that he would blow up...

Published: 10:49 pm February 17, 2026
Updated: 10:49 pm February 17, 2026

A British teenager sparked terror when he joked on Snapchat that he would blow up the plane he was about to board. What happened next shocked everyone.

Fighter Jet Scrambles to Intercept Flight

After takeoff, passengers were stunned to see a fighter jet flying right beside their plane. The authorities wasted no time.

Instant Arrest and Hefty Fine

Upon landing, the teen was promptly arrested. He now faces a massive fine of £100,000  for his reckless prank.

This chilling incident is a stark warning: jokes about terrorism on flights are no laughing matter and carry serious consequences.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

DO NOT APPROACH Fugitive Robber Daniel Boakye Flees Hospital Chase

UK News

HEAVY SENTANCE Cambridgeshire Drug Dealer Locked Up for Supplying Class A and B Drugs

UK News

MIGRANT CRISIS Greens Propose Scrapping Refugee Shelters for City-Wide Apartments

UK News, World News

SERIAL OFFENDER Predator Busted After Teen’s Brave School Confession

UK News

JEALOUS EX Jealous Ex Tries to Run Woman Over in Shocking Attack

UK News

LEGAL CHALLENGE Spain’s Migrant Regularisation Scheme Set to Double Beneficiaries

UK News

HORROR SMASH Shocking Head-On Smash Caught on Dashcam in Swindon Rush Hour Chaos

UK News

POLICE CRACKDOWN Bridgend Woman Jailed Over Cocaine Supply

UK News

BUSTED Swindon’s Cocaine Kingpins Busted and Jailed

UK News

SECOND ESCAPE Young Gangster Escapes Police Custody – Twice in One Week

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool – IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

Man Dies After Police Stop in Liverpool – IOPC Launches Probe

UK News

POLICE SPOT Merthyr Man Jailed After Wild Police Chase in Snowstorm

UK News

Merthyr Man Jailed After Wild Police Chase in Snowstorm

UK News

CAUGHT BY THE BOOK Peterborough Gang Used Books to Smuggle Cocaine to Australia

UK News

Peterborough Gang Used Books to Smuggle Cocaine to Australia

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

FIND THEM Two Teen Boys Missing from Maidstone – Have You Seen Them?

UK News

Two Teen Boys Missing from Maidstone – Have You Seen Them?

UK News

LOCKED UP Man Locked Up for Supplying Cannabis in Fenland

UK News

Man Locked Up for Supplying Cannabis in Fenland

UK News

TRIBUTES PAID Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Bideford – Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute

UK News

Tragic Blaze Claims Life in Bideford – Family Pay Heartfelt Tribute

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

POLICE APPEAL Armed Police Launch Dramatic Arrest in Bradford

UK News

Armed Police Launch Dramatic Arrest in Bradford

UK News

SNIFFED OUT Wheelie Bin Sting: Police Dog Sniffs Out Fleeing Suspect

UK News

Wheelie Bin Sting: Police Dog Sniffs Out Fleeing Suspect

UK News

RECKLESS KILL Drink driver jailed for 10 years after deadly crash shuts down Evesham road

UK News

Drink driver jailed for 10 years after deadly crash shuts down Evesham road

UK News
Watch Live