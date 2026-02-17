A British teenager sparked terror when he joked on Snapchat that he would blow up the plane he was about to board. What happened next shocked everyone.

Fighter Jet Scrambles to Intercept Flight

After takeoff, passengers were stunned to see a fighter jet flying right beside their plane. The authorities wasted no time.

Instant Arrest and Hefty Fine

Upon landing, the teen was promptly arrested. He now faces a massive fine of £100,000 for his reckless prank.

This chilling incident is a stark warning: jokes about terrorism on flights are no laughing matter and carry serious consequences.