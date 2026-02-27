Defence Secretary John Healey launches full probe into Jeffrey Epstein’s use of RAF bases

Defence Secretary John Healey has ordered a no-holds-barred investigation into whether convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used RAF bases during his visits to the UK. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) will comb through all records, military logs, and emails to track any flights linked to Epstein’s private jet.

RAF bases under the microscope

The MoD is trawling through files using flight details provided by US officials. An MoD spokesman said:

“The defence secretary has ordered a review of all records that the department may hold relating to Epstein flights landing at RAF bases to ensure that any information which relates to Epstein’s crimes is uncovered and provided to the relevant authorities.”

Officials vow full cooperation with civilian police investigations, sending condolences to Epstein’s victims.

Police probe private flights at Stansted Airport

The review follows Essex Police’s scrutiny of private flights linked to Epstein at Stansted Airport. An Essex Police spokesman confirmed:

“We are assessing the information that has emerged in relation to private flights into and out of Stansted Airport following the publication of the US DoJ Epstein files.”

Former PM Gordon Brown exposes abuse ‘graphic details’

Former prime minister Gordon Brown recently revealed explosive claims in the New Statesman. Files reportedly detail Epstein flying girls in from Latvia, Lithuania, and Russia through Stansted. Brown says Epstein’s “Lolita Express” made 90 UK flights, 15 of which took place after his 2008 child prostitution conviction.

Brown added that Epstein bragged about cheap airport fees at Stansted compared to Paris and that victims were shuffled between Epstein’s planes there. He also claimed some women arrived visa-free on private flights.

Stansted Airport insists that strict controls are in place

A Stansted Airport spokesperson hit back, stating all private aircraft operations are handled by independent Fixed Base Operators (FBOs), ensuring strict compliance with immigration and customs rules by Border Force.

“No private jet passengers enter the main airport terminal. The airport does not manage or have any visibility of passenger arrangements on privately operated aircraft.”

What the MoD review could reveal

The Defence Secretary’s investigation aims to confirm whether RAF airfields were used by Epstein and if proper protocols were followed. This could shed fresh light on the secret routes of Epstein’s UK visits and possibly expose previously unknown accomplices or cover-ups.

