A man was discovered injured on Bell Green late last night, triggering a quick police response and an emergency cordon.

Eyewitness Shares Shocking Scene

A local cinema-goer stumbled upon the dramatic incident. They said:

“At first, I wasn’t sure what had happened, but there was a car nearby and the person was next to it. An ambulance arrived and paramedics treated him for quite a while before taking him to hospital.”

Paramedics Rush Victim to Hospital

Emergency crews acted fast at the scene before whisking the injured man to the hospital. Police have sealed off the area as investigations continue.

Residents Left in the Dark

Local resident Love Bell Green told us, “I don’t know, but police have a cordon up.”

Stay tuned for the latest updates as this developing story unfolds.