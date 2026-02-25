Watch Live
FATAL HOUSE BLAZE Man Guilty of Attempted Murder After Horrific Stoke-on-Trent House Fire

Published: 11:56 am February 25, 2026
Updated: 11:56 am February 25, 2026

 

A brutal house fire in Stoke-on-Trent has landed one man behind bars for attempted murder – with four others convicted on related serious charges. The shocking blaze left a woman and a child with life-changing injuries.

Attempted Murder and Arson Convictions

After an 11-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court, 23-year-old Shakil Uddin from Oldham was found guilty of attempted murder and arson with intent. Two other men, Lukman Khan, 24, and Riyadh Iqbal, 23, both from Normacot, Stoke-on-Trent, were convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent and arson with intent.

Muhammad Sufyaan-Shah, 25, currently in HMP Hindley, Wigan, and Tayyeb Majeed, 23, from Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, were also found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Earlier Guilty Pleas in Violent Attack

Before the trial, Ali Abbas, 22, and Haris Mahmood, 21, both from Normacot, Stoke-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

The Night of Terror – December 16, 2021

  • At 4pm, a fight broke out on Kildare Street, Longton, involving Naveed Hussain, Bilal Ahmed, Kashif Ahmed, and Ali Abbas. Kashif was stabbed and required hospital treatment.
  • Later that evening at 10:55pm, men arrived at a Beverley Drive home in Bentilee demanding to see Naveed Hussain.
  • They smashed windows, poured petrol into the hallway and near the living room, and set fire to the house.
  • A 31-year-old woman was struck on the head and caught alight, suffering burns over 65% of her body. She was in a coma for two months and now faces ongoing medical treatment for life-altering injuries.
  • A 13-year-old girl also sustained burns covering 15% of her arm and leg.
  • Both victims escaped by smashing an upstairs window and jumping out, but the woman suffered a broken pelvis, ribs, and liver injury and had to relearn to walk.

Complex Investigation Leads to Justice

The case demanded painstaking analysis of CCTV footage, digital data, and forensic evidence to convict each man involved.

Meanwhile, Naveed Hussain, 32, of Longton, pleaded guilty earlier to violent disorder and possession of a knife. Kashif Ahmed, 25, Bilal Ahmed, 26, and Ali Abbas, 22, also admitted violent disorder.

All men remain in custody awaiting sentencing, with dates to be announced shortly.

