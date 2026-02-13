Watch Live
AXE ATTACK Man Jailed for Racial Abuse and Axe Attack at Edinburgh Waverley Station

A violent thug has been locked up after racially abusing a commuter and brutally attacking...

Published: 11:45 am February 13, 2026
Updated: 1:45 pm February 13, 2026

A violent thug has been locked up after racially abusing a commuter and brutally attacking him with an axe at Edinburgh Waverley railway station.

Brian Patterson Sentenced to Four Years

Brian Patterson, 22, from Back Braes in Brechin, was jailed for four years with a two-year extension at Edinburgh High Court on Tuesday, 10 February. He pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault and causing danger to life with an axe on 13 January.

Attack Unfolded Late at Night

The court heard how Patterson stalked his victim and their friend through the station just before midnight on Friday, 5 September 2025. He hurled racial abuse at the victim and made disturbing sexual remarks towards the victim’s companion.

As the victim reached the escalator, Patterson closed in, reeking of alcohol and acting aggressively. When the victim tried to leave, Patterson pulled an axe from his clothing and struck him on the side of the head.

The victim didn’t even realise he’d been hit with an axe right away, suffering a bump to the head and cuts on his neck. Patterson then fled the scene, tucking something into his waistband.

Swift Police Action Leads to Arrest

British Transport Police launched a fast investigation. They tracked down and arrested Patterson on 1 October 2025. Interestingly, while in custody, Patterson asked officers if his victim was “alright.”

Police urge anyone who witnesses or suffers assault or violent behaviour on the rail network to report it immediately. Text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40. For emergencies, dial 999.

Watch Live