A man currently on bail in connection with a racially aggravated incident has been arrested again after previously being banned from driving for drug-driving offences.

Police detained the individual on Saturday, with custody lasting until the following day. The arrest comes while he remains subject to court bail conditions relating to an earlier matter.

The man was previously fined £377 and disqualified from driving for 12 months after testing positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive substance found in cannabis.

Despite the disqualification, he is alleged to have continued driving, which could result in further offences being considered by the courts.

During a livestream broadcast online, he claimed the arrest was the result of a police administrative error. However, official information indicates officers were acting in connection with ongoing matters.

Essex Protest Case

In a separate case, Darren Summerfield, 35, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court charged with racially abusing a police officer during protests outside The Bell Hotel in Epping.

He faces charges of racially or religiously aggravated disorderly behaviour and has been released on bail with conditions including GPS monitoring and a restriction preventing him from entering the Epping area.

Chief Inspector Terry Fisher said:

“These measures in no way prevent people from exercising their democratic right to protest, but we are balancing the rights of all those concerned.”

Police confirmed flares and fireworks were seized during the protests following complaints from local residents about the disruption.