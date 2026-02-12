Gwent Police busted a huge cannabis farm after neighbours tipped them off about suspicious activity in a Newport city centre flat. Officers raided the property and uncovered a staggering 240 cannabis plants.

Plants Found Across Three Rooms

The search on November 27 last year revealed:

119 plants in one room

65 plants in another

56 plants in a third room

They also seized extensive lighting equipment used to grow the crop on Commercial Street.

Man Arrested and Sentenced

Inside the flat, police arrested a man and recovered two mobile phones. Hung Phan, 29, later pleaded guilty to producing a Class B controlled drug when he faced Newport Crown Court on February 12.

Phan was handed a nine-month sentence for the large-scale cannabis cultivation.