Gwent Police busted a huge cannabis farm after neighbours tipped them off about suspicious activity in a Newport city centre flat. Officers raided the property and uncovered a staggering 240 cannabis plants.
Plants Found Across Three Rooms
The search on November 27 last year revealed:
- 119 plants in one room
- 65 plants in another
- 56 plants in a third room
They also seized extensive lighting equipment used to grow the crop on Commercial Street.
Man Arrested and Sentenced
Inside the flat, police arrested a man and recovered two mobile phones. Hung Phan, 29, later pleaded guilty to producing a Class B controlled drug when he faced Newport Crown Court on February 12.
Phan was handed a nine-month sentence for the large-scale cannabis cultivation.