Merthyr Man Jailed After Wild Police Chase in Snowstorm

A 36-year-old driver from Merthyr Tydfil has been locked up after a dangerous police pursuit during a severe snowstorm.

Police Spot Wanted Man at Cyfarthfa Retail Park

Carwyn Phillips was spotted by PC Saunders on January 8, 2025, at the Cyfarthfa Retail Park Roundabout. The officer recognised the vehicle as Phillips was wanted for an unrelated crime.

Despite the amber weather warning and icy roads, PC Saunders signalled Phillips to stop. The driver ignored the order and fled.

Reckless Driving, Passengers Flee, and Collision

Phillips briefly halted while two passengers escaped from the back seat.

He then drove the wrong way along the busy A470, risking lives in treacherous conditions.

PC Saunders performed a tactical manoeuvre to stop the car.

The chase ended when Phillips’ vehicle collided with the police car.

Phillips tried to escape on foot but was quickly found hiding in a bush.

Sentenced to 14 Months and a Long Driving Ban

“Phillips was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, failing to stop, disqualified driving, and dangerous driving,” said police sources.

At Cardiff Crown Court on February 9, 2025, Phillips pleaded guilty to all charges. He was sentenced to 14 months behind bars and banned from driving for over 10 years.