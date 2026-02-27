Extra Police Powers Launched to Crush School Clash Madness

The Met Police have slapped on special powers in Greenwich until 10pm tonight after a spike in wild ‘Red vs Blue’ school fights threatens safety. Officers can now order groups of youths to disperse to stop anti-social behaviour and violent outbreaks sparked by viral social media challenges.

Social Media Fuels School Wars with Shocking Attacks

Across London boroughs, including Greenwich, Hackney, Redbridge, and Croydon, posts have exploded online urging kids to brawl with rivals at local schools. The fights pit ‘red’ schools against ‘blue’ ones, with pupils using compasses, metal combs, and rulers as weapons—often posting the violent clips online to ‘earn points.’

Youth clubs and schools have warned parents about the dangerous trend, which schedules clashes on set days, with February 27 named as a key date for trouble.

Met Issues Dispersal Orders and Boost Patrols

The Met deployed a Section 35 Dispersal Order across Greenwich from 11:30 am, aiming to slam the brakes on disorder until 10pm. Inspector Joanna Chapman confirmed: “We take the safety of children and residents seriously. Police will disperse any groups of youths to prevent crime and disorder. Expect a stronger police presence with council partners throughout the day.”

The force is also cracking down on online content, getting a dozen social media accounts banned for promoting violence. They warn young people that arrests and convictions for violence or carrying weapons could lead to jail time and wreck future chances.

Government and Schools Back Police Action on School Wars

Tech Secretary Liz Kendall condemned the social media posts calling for knife fights, demanding platforms like TikTok take swift action. “Encouraging violence by urging children to bring knives to school is illegal,” she said.

Meanwhile, Pepe Di’Iasio, head of the Association of School and College Leaders, voiced full support for police and schools tackling this reckless trend before it leads to serious injuries or worse. “This is the latest example of the wild west on social media – literally,” he said.

Despite the buzz online, some pupils remain sceptical, claiming the posts might be fearmongering designed to panic parents. However, police urge vigilance as they keep a close watch on both streets and cyberspace.

