Police Nab Two Teens With Firearm After Midnight Patrol

On the night of Saturday, February 14, police stopped a suspicious car cruising around Perry Vale, Perry Hill, and Polecroft Lane. The Met swooped in and uncovered a gun inside the vehicle.

Two 19-Year-Olds Arrested at the Scene

Both men, just 19 years old, were promptly arrested. Nakeem Reid from Polecroft Lane faces charges for possession of a firearm. His mate, Taariq Odum-Jones of Drakefell Road, is charged not only with firearm possession but also with possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Court Appearances and Next Steps

The duo appeared at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court the very next day, Sunday, February 15. Both were remanded in custody and are set to return to Woolwich Crown Court on March 16.