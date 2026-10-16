Police stop wanted man while searching for fleeing driver in Brierley

A police search for a driver who abandoned a vehicle after a short pursuit led to officers making an unrelated arrest in Brierley.

Officers had been monitoring a vehicle after it was reported to be acting suspiciously in Grimethorpe.

Several days later, police spotted the vehicle again in Brierley and attempted to stop it.

The driver failed to stop and officers pursued the vehicle for a short distance before it left the road and was abandoned off-road.

Police searched the surrounding area with assistance from specialist search dogs, but the occupants could not be located.

However, while officers were waiting for a recovery vehicle to remove the abandoned car, they spotted another man they already knew to be wanted.

The man was stopped and arrested.

The driver who abandoned the vehicle remains wanted by police.

The unexpected arrest meant officers left the scene having failed to locate the original occupants, but having taken a separate wanted man into custody.

Police have not yet released further details about the offences for which the second man was wanted or the identity of the driver they are still seeking.