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PLANNED MEET Police warn drivers over planned large car meet in Devon and Cornwall

Police warn drivers over planned large car meet in Devon and Cornwall

Devon and Cornwall Police have issued a warning ahead of a planned large car meet across the force area on Saturday, October 17.

Roads Policing officers said previous events of this type had been linked to reports of antisocial behaviour, dangerous driving and other offences, with the force warning of a risk of serious injury or death.

Police said the event was different from organised car gatherings where enthusiasts meet to socialise and display their vehicles, and stressed that responsible car clubs and organisers would continue to be supported.

Heavy police presence planned

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers would be deployed on major arterial routes to monitor activity and take enforcement action where necessary.

The force warned anyone attending that there would be a “heavy enforcement presence” and officers would use relevant legislation to protect road users.

This includes Section 59 powers, which can allow police to seize a vehicle being used in a manner causing alarm, distress or annoyance, or being driven carelessly or inconsiderately in specified circumstances.

Police said vehicles attending the event should be road legal and drivers must comply with the Highway Code.

The force said racing, drifting and dangerous driving would not be tolerated.

Devon and Cornwall Police added that it remains willing to work with responsible car clubs and meets, but warned that enforcement action would be taken where behaviour puts other road users or the public at risk.

 

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