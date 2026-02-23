A heart-wrenching tragedy on the A3 has claimed the lives of a Portsmouth mother and her young daughter. Mary Michelle Devine, 43, and her seven-year-old daughter Theia died instantly when their red Ford Fiesta lost control just after the Hindhead Tunnel last Thursday morning.

Family Pays Touching Tribute to ‘Vibrant’ Michelle and ‘Confident’ Theia

The pair are remembered as “the most beautiful two souls you could ever meet.” The family described Michelle as “vibrant” with “a heart of gold” and Theia as full of confidence and life.

“Our family mourn the most beautiful two souls you could ever meet. Our beautiful, beloved little Theia who had so much confidence and life in her and our crazy Michelle who was vibrant and had a heart of gold. We truly love them and will miss them every day. They both had so much personality and so many loved ones — our hearts are broken.”

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are investigating the fatal crash that happened just after 10am on 19 February. They are appealing for anyone who saw the crash or has dash cam footage to step forward immediately.

Witnesses can report information through the official Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.