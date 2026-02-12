Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

ICE CREAM DREAMS TURN SOUR Swindon Ice Cream Van Driver Nabbed Texting

Ice cream dreams turned into a nightmare for a Swindon van driver caught red-handed texting...

Published: 1:31 pm February 12, 2026
Updated: 1:31 pm February 12, 2026

Ice cream dreams turned into a nightmare for a Swindon van driver caught red-handed texting behind the wheel. What should have been a sweet day dished out a nasty serving of flashing blue lights and a £200 fine.

Swindon Ice Cream Van Driver Nabbed Texting on County Road

Police spotted the van cruising down County Road with the driver distracted by his phone. The cheeky move didn’t escape the eagle eyes of road policing officers, who quickly pulled him over.

Roads Policing Team Hands Out Tough Punishment

A spokesperson joked: “Not quite an ice cream ‘99’ but it’s 6 points and a £200 fine for you.”

They cracked a pun, adding, “Awkward cone-versation… that’s the best scoop we’ve got today.” 🍦

Serious Warning Behind the Scoops

Behind the humour, cops hit home the message: “Don’t risk your life by using your phone while driving. It’s never worth it.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

CHILD SEX ATTACKER Ninth Man Jailed in Bradford Child Sex Abuse Scandal

UK News

HEFTY JAIL TERM Fraudster Sentenced to Nearly 15 Years Over Sneaky Property Scam

London, UK News

NEW YEAR DAY HORROR Manhunt on for Brutal New Year’s Day Attacker in Oxford

UK News

MURDER RAP Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Cop in Newton Abbot

UK News

£5,000 Reward to Catch Attempted Murder Suspect in Birmingham

UK News

POLICE MANHUNT WANTED: Have You Seen Khumbulani Nyathi?

UK News

HGV CLANGER Gigantic Lorry Wrecks 18th-Century Swallowfield Bridge

UK News

UK Drenched as 2026 Kicks Off with Relentless Rain

UK News

Charity Shop Burglar Busted and Behind Bars in Maidstone

London, UK News

ANCIENT DEITY Iran Burns ‘Baal’ Effigy Decked with Star of David in Blazing Tehran Protest

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SERIAL OFFENDER Rapist Jailed for Attacking Two Women Within 15 Months

UK News

Rapist Jailed for Attacking Two Women Within 15 Months

UK News

COLD HEARTED CON MAN Student Scammer Rips Off Uni Hopefuls for £50k – Jailed for Fraud

UK News

Student Scammer Rips Off Uni Hopefuls for £50k – Jailed for Fraud

UK News

RISING STAR CHARGED Somali Runner Seeking Asylum in UK Faces Sex Crime Charges

UK News

Somali Runner Seeking Asylum in UK Faces Sex Crime Charges

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

Police Launch Manhunt for Dangerous Wiltshire Fugitive

UK News

Police Launch Manhunt for Dangerous Wiltshire Fugitive

UK News

AVOID THE AREA Fire Breaks Out at Bushey Heath

UK News

Fire Breaks Out at Bushey Heath

UK News

FAKING IT Fraudster Jailed in Absentia over Fake ID Scam

UK News

Fraudster Jailed in Absentia over Fake ID Scam

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Joey Essex Southampton

Joey Essex Southampton

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Breaking

Hampshire Fire and Rescue in Germany @Interschutz2015

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured

20 Soldiers Hurt in Shocking Salisbury Plain Army Truck Crash

Travel
Watch Live