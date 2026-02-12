Ice cream dreams turned into a nightmare for a Swindon van driver caught red-handed texting behind the wheel. What should have been a sweet day dished out a nasty serving of flashing blue lights and a £200 fine.

Swindon Ice Cream Van Driver Nabbed Texting on County Road

Police spotted the van cruising down County Road with the driver distracted by his phone. The cheeky move didn’t escape the eagle eyes of road policing officers, who quickly pulled him over.

Roads Policing Team Hands Out Tough Punishment

A spokesperson joked: “Not quite an ice cream ‘99’ but it’s 6 points and a £200 fine for you.”

They cracked a pun, adding, “Awkward cone-versation… that’s the best scoop we’ve got today.” 🍦

Serious Warning Behind the Scoops

Behind the humour, cops hit home the message: “Don’t risk your life by using your phone while driving. It’s never worth it.”