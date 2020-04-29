Detectives investigating the rape of a young woman in central London have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

The victim, a woman in her late teens, reported being attacked in Victoria Embankment Gardens in Villiers Street, WC2N in the early hours of Friday, 16 August 2019.

A member of the public came across the victim after she had been raped, and helped her before police were contacted.

The investigation is being led by the Met’s Central West safeguarding team, and officers are releasing an image of a man they believe could assist the ongoing investigation.

If you recognise the man in the picture and you have information, call police on 07584 593 393 quoting CAD1003/16AUG19, or 101. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.