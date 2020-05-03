RAF Chinooks have been out supporting the NHS in Hampshire

Chinooks helicopters from RAF Odiham have been tasked to assist across Hampshire and this afternoon two of the three have been deployed. They are used as part of the aviation task force to transport essential supplies and staff across Hampshire to ensure resources are better managed where required. It is expected that they will be seen on several occasions today as they are completing tasks across the area. As part of the military’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, forces from Joint Helicopter Command are on standby to provide aviation capability in support to civil authorities. The new COVID Aviation Task Force has helicopters on standby across the UK to support the government’s response to coronavirus. The RAF Puma, Army Air Corps Wildcat, RAF Chinook and Royal Navy Merlin provide essential medical evacuation capabilities as well as the ability to swiftly deliver essential equipment and personnel to where they are needed across the nation.

The following efforts have been made: Three RAF Puma helicopters have been detached to Kinloss Barracks in Moray, Scotland to support requests for assistance from the NHS in Scotland and Northern England Two British Army Air Corps Wildcat helicopters have been detached to RAF Leeming, North Yorkshire, to support requests in Scotland and Northern England Three RAF Chinook helicopters are on standby at RAF Odiham in Hampshire and a further 2 British Army Air Corps Wildcat are on standby at RNAS Yeovilton in Somerset to support Southern England Three Royal Navy Merlin helicopters are also on standby at RNAS Culdrose to support Southern England, the Channel Islands and Isles of Scilly