Officers from the Violence Suppression Unit based at Central East Command have arrested five men in relation to an incident in Tower Hamlets in which a man was attacked and stabbed.

The dedicated team, working in partnership with CID Reactive and Proactive Team colleagues, executed a series of warrants under Section 8 of the PACE [Police and Criminal Evidence] Act 1984 at three addresses in Warley Street E2 and Hannibal Road E1 in the early hours of Monday, 11 May.

Five males were arrested on suspicion of offences including GBH and attempted murder and possession of ammunition.

A number of weapons, including large ‘Rambo’-style knives were also seized, as well as suspected ammunition. This was taken for specialist analysis.

This follows an incident near Stepney Green underground station at around 22:50 hours on Sunday, 5 April, where a 19-year-old man was attacked and stabbed. His condition was assessed in hospital as not life-threatening.

Another man [A] aged 18, was arrested on Sunday, 5 April and was charged on Monday, 6 April with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been remanded in custody and awaits trial.

A/Inspector Sam Horton said: “This has been a very positive start for the VSU in Central East, covering Hackney and Tower Hamlets, with five further arrests in relation to an incredibly serious incident.

“This is the exact work that Central East Violence Suppression Unit will be carrying out on a daily basis along with a multitude of activity to combat violent crime across our boroughs.

“Our residents can be assured that we are working 24/7 to target and arrest the most violent offenders and take them off our streets.”

The Met announced on Wednesday, 13 May that as the Government begins to remove some lockdown restrictions, officers are continuing to proactively bear down on violence in all its forms.

As part of this commitment, dedicated teams have been established to spearhead suppression activity at a local and neighbourhood level. More than 620 officers will make up new Violence Suppression Units (VSU).

Officers have also identified up to 1,000 of London’s most prolific violent offenders and are personally targeting each one of them. The Met is offering every individual support and help to take this opportunity to turn their lives around.

Analysts have also identified up to 250 “micro hotspots”, small areas disproportionately affected by street violence and robbery. Innovative tactics, including short bursts of police activity at random times, will be deployed to drive out offenders.