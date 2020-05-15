Two teenagers caught with a firearm, ammunition and a zombie knife by Armed Police in Minicab set to face jail

Two teenagers have been convicted after they were caught with a firearm, ammunition and a zombie knife when the minicab they were travelling in was stopped by specialist officers.

Patrick Santos, 18 , of Rose Lane, Romford, pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon and being in possession of ammunition for a firearm without certificate at Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday, 13 May.

His co-defendant Jordan Carr, 18, of Palmerston Road, Enfield, pleaded guilty to possession of a pointed/bladed article in a public place at an earlier hearing at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, 17 April.

Both will be sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on a date yet to be set.

The court heard at 10.10pm on Thursday, 19 March, officers from Specialist Crime, with the assistance of armed officers, stopped a mini cab in Tilley Lane, Epsom, as part of an investigation into firearm offences.

The two rear seat passengers were detained by officers. One of them, Santos, immediately told officers that he had a gun in his pocket.

He was searched by an officer who found a revolver in his jacket pocket along with ammunition in a plastic bag.

The other passenger, Carr, was also searched and a zombie knife and a sheaf were found in his waistband.

They were taken to a south London police station where both defendants replied ‘no comment’ to all the questions put to them. They were both charged on Friday, 20 March and they were convicted as above.

The convictions were a result of an investigation by Specialist Crime officers.

Detective Inspector Glenn Butler, from Specialist Crime, said: “As a result of this investigation, two dangerous weapons have been taken off the streets. These weapons could have easily gone on to seriously injure, or even kill, somebody.

“I want the public to be reassured that even during these challenging times, the Met remains committed to tackling violent crime and taking weapons such as these off the streets. We will continue to crackdown on criminals and bring them to justice.”