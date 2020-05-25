Rider fighting for his life after A13 Death in Thurrock

The A13 remains shut this afternoon after a serious collision involving a motorcyclist. The accident happened at around 3.45pm on the eastbound carriageway at the junction for the M25 at Lakeside. A Red Ducati V2 Panigale and a High performance VW Golf are understood to have been racing down the A13 when the life-changing collision took place.

Large black skid marks can be seen last the point of contact after the rider was thrown from his machine during contact.

Despite lockdown being in-force: Queues are currently around a three-mile long Traffic is being diverting via the exit and entry slip roads at the Mar Dyke Interchange.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and plan alternative routes while the incident is dealt with.

Specialist officers form Essex Roads Policing remain at the scene. An air ambulance landed at the scene and doctors tendered to seriously injured rider.

Essex Police have been approached for comment