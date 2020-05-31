Police car involved in collision with van on busy A40 Junction

Emergency services are currently dealing with a collision involving a police car and white van at the junction of Old Oak Common Lane and the A40.

Paramedics, Firefighters and additional police units attended at arounf 7.30pm on sunday evening.

Paramedics were seen to be treating to one male by the side of the road, whose injuries were not thought to be serious.

One lane remains closed on the A40 eastbound whilst collision investigations take place. It is unclear at this time if the police vehicle was responding to an emergency at the time of the collision.

Met Police have been approached for comment