A man who died after falling from the cliffs near the Battle of Britain Memorial site at Capel-Le-Ferne on Thursday has been named as Freddie Taylor. A large multi-agency effort to rescue him was put into effect but he could not be saved.
Man who fell from Folkestone cliffs is named as Freddie Taylor
-
Share This!
You may also like
A man who fired a BB gun at a house and a van in Folkestone prompting an armed police response has been jailed
A man who fired a BB gun at a house and a van in Folkestone prompting an armed police response has been jailed. Stuart Regan was...
A statue of Queen Victoria on Woodhouse Moor has been sprayed with Black Lives Matter graffiti. The statue of Winston Churchill in London’s
A statue of Queen Victoria on Woodhouse Moor has been sprayed with Black Lives Matter graffiti. The statue of Winston Churchill in...
Members of the public are being asked to help find a man missing from Maidstone
Members of the public are being asked to help find a man missing from Maidstone. David Hunt, aged 29, was last seen in the Lower Road area at...
Major search launched in Maidstone for High Risk missing person
A major search operation has been launched in the Maidstone area of Kent for a high risk missing person Kent Police have revealed. A large amount of...
Major search launched in Maidstone for High Risk missing person
A major search operation has been launched in the Maidstone area of Kent for a high risk missing person Kent Police have revealed. A large amount of...
National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales has issued a strong warning to anyone thinking of using violence against police officers at protests expected this weekend
John Apter, National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales has issued a strong warning to anyone thinking of using violence against...
Metropolitan Police Service have imposed conditions upon several groups intending to protest in London on Saturday
The Metropolitan Police Service have imposed conditions upon several groups intending to protest in London on Saturday, 13 June. Numerous protest...
Person dies after being hit by a train at Beckenham junction
Emergency services have been called to Beckenham junction this afternoon after person has been hit by a train just before 5pm. Services in and out of...
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a stabbing in a bank in Stoke Newington
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a stabbing in a bank in Stoke Newington High Street, N16, on Friday, 12 June. At...
Bermondsey shop owner who attempted to smuggle an array of illegal weapons into the UK has been jailed for 21 months
A Bermondsey shop owner who attempted to smuggle an array of illegal weapons into the UK has been jailed for 21 months. Kamber Ramadani from...
Emergency services called to Beckenham Junction following reports of person being hit by a train
Emergency services have been called to Beckenham junction this afternoon after person has been hit by a train just before 5pm. Services in and out of...
Person dies after being hit by a train at Beckenham junction
Emergency services have been called to Beckenham junction this afternoon after person has been hit by a train just before 5pm. Services in and out of...
Witnesses are being sought after a man in his 70s was reportedly robbed in Dartford
Witnesses are being sought after a man in his 70s was reportedly robbed in Dartford. The victim was walking in the high street on 11 June 2020 at...
An appeal for witnesses has been issued following an incident in Sandgate
An appeal for witnesses has been issued following an incident in Sandgate on Saturday 6 June 2020. It is reported that between 1.45pm and 2pm...
Six in hospital after botched post office robbery in New Eltham
A small white van, allegedly driven away after a cash box was taken during a security vehicle robbery outside New Eltham post office was...
Railway station announcements taken over by key workers and school children
From today (June 11th) rail travellers will be hearing station announcements from other key workers, thanking them for only taking the train if...
Manhunt launched after six people were robbed at knifepoint at Brighton Racecourse
Detectives in Brighton are searching for three suspects after six people were robbed at knifepoint at Brighton Racecourse. At about 7.35pm on...
A knife wielding burglar from Tonbridge who was identified after a victim recognised his voice has been sentenced to seven years in prison
A knife wielding burglar from Tonbridge who was identified after a victim recognised his voice has been sentenced to seven years in prison. ...
Fire crews tackle blaze in baking oven in Gillingham at alloy wheel refurbishers
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire within an industrial oven at Lepsons Alloy wheel refurbishment in Railway Street...
Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the death of a cyclist in Folkestone
Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the death of a cyclist in Folkestone Kent Police was called at 9.05am on Friday...
Detectives have released images of a man they would like to trace in relation to an alleged sexual assault onboard a bus in Haringey
Detectives have released an image of a man they would like to trace in relation to an alleged sexual assault onboard a bus in Haringey. At around...
No mask, no ride on Uber from Monday
As of June 15th face masks or coverings are mandatory for everyone riding or driving with Uber. Uber are introducing mandatory face coverings as of...
Cyclist dies following collision near Folkestone
A cyclist has died after having a suspected heart attack following a collision whilst out on his pushbike near Folkestone on Friday morning. Officers...
A woman has been jailed for racially aggravated assault against a member of the public and assault of emergency workers
A woman has been jailed for racially aggravated assault against a member of the public and assault of emergency workers. On Tuesday, 9 June Carol...
Three people injured after botched Post office Robbery in New Eltham
Three people have been hurt following a botched post office robbery in New Eltham this afternoon we can reveal. A van being pursued by police...
Commuters faced delays after person is hit by a train and killed at Belvedere station
A person has been killed by a train at Belvedere station this morning. Police and Paramedics were called to the station just after 11am on Friday...
Two arrested in connection with 201mph speeding video investigation
Two men have been arrested in connection with a video which appears to show a car travelling up to 201mph in Sussex. The footage, posted on social...
Officers have arrested four men as part of an investigation into an assault in Chatham
Officers have arrested four men as part of an investigation into an assault in Chatham. At 2.21pm on 11 June 2020 Kent Police was called to a...