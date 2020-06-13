 Man who fell from Folkestone cliffs is named as Freddie Taylor – UKNIP
Man who fell from Folkestone cliffs is named as Freddie Taylor

June 13, 2020

A  man who died after falling from the cliffs near the Battle of Britain Memorial site at Capel-Le-Ferne on Thursday has been named as Freddie Taylor. A large multi-agency effort to rescue him was put into effect but he could not be saved.

