Police launched stabbing probe after broad daylight attack in Bethnal Green

Bethnal Green, East London, Sunday 28th June 2020 A Police investigation has been launched after a man was attacked in broad daylight on Mile End Road in East London.

A large cordon remains with officers and Police tape visible.

A large blood pool and a mask can bee seen on the floor outside Mazahirul Uloom local community school after the attack that took place just before 4pm on Sunday June 28th.

The Met say a man has been taken to hospital and an investigation has been launched. The condition of the man in currently unknown.

A spokesman for the Met Police said Officers are on scene in Mile End Rd after a male was found with a stab injury at approx 3:50pm.

His injuries are not life threatening. A Crime scene remains in place. No arrests have been made. If you can help or witnessed the attack please call Police in 101 quote CAD5225/28June.