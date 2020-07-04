 Joyrider smash car into historical pub – UKNIP
Ashford BREAKING Kent

Joyrider smash car into historical pub

July 4, 2020

The Swan Inn at Swan Lane in Little Chart was open today, but not how the landlord wanted it to be.  Drunk  “joyriders” crashed a vehicle into the pub around 2am this morning. Three people were reportedly in the vehicle and one suffered a suspected broken arm.

