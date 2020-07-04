Man dies after car park fall in Gravesend

A man who fall from the shopping centre on Clive Road in Gravesend at about 7:20pm Friday evening has sadly died.
Police are said to not be treating the incident as suspicious.
Detectives investigating a shooting in Harlesden, which left a two-year-old boy seriously injured, have made a sixth arrest. On Friday, 3 July...
Kent Police was called at 3pm on 3 July 2020 following a collision involving a silver Volvo XC60 and a red Suzuki Swift on Maidstone Road...
On the evening of Friday 3 July officers were called to reports of a number of people gathered at an unlicensed music event in Hammersmith and Fulham...
Detectives are investigating a collision in Tower Hamlets that has left a man critically ill. Police were called at 5.05pm to Bow Road E3, near...
Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a Tunbridge Wells man who has been reported missing. Anthony Parker, 73, was last...
Two more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Stephen Morrisson.Stephen died after being stabbed in a car park...
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after an attempted accosting in #Witham on Tuesday 30 June. At around 9.15pm the victim, a girl...
A man who exposed and touched himself inappropriately in front of women in Brixton has been convicted. Leslie Malcolm, 55 of Farley Road, SE6...
A CCTV image of a woman has been released by officers as she may have information which could assist their enquiries into a theft in Canterbury...
Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC), supported by colleagues from various other units, will be out across London...
Witnesses are being sought by police investigating an allegation of an assault in Sheerness. A green Land Rover towing a small fishing boat...
Two dispersal orders will be enforced in Margate and Broadstairs this weekend following concerns over anti-social behaviour on and...
37-year-old Safiyya Shaikh of west London was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum term of 14 years for a plot to carry out terrorist...
Dramatic pictures show smoke billowing from a building which appears to have a damaged roof. After an explosion took place at Tilbury Docks in Essex...
Emergency services have rushed to a raging fire in Croydon after an explosion was heard from a dry cleaners. Eyewitnesses have reported hearing...
Have you seen missing person, Hindu Pardeep (23), last seen by her family in the Leytonstone area at around 10:30 a.m yesterday? She was wearing a...
A man has died following a serious assault at a care home in Wickford this evening, Thursday 2 July. Emergency services were called...
Bedfordshire police want help locating 14-year-old Atlanta Butler. She is missing from her home in Sandy, Bedfordshire, since Friday 26 June. Atlanta...
Detectives investigating an assault against a 69-year-old woman aboard a bus in Camden on Monday, 4 May have charged a man. On Wednesday, 1 July...
Forty fire fighters, officers six fire appliances and an aerial ladder have bene sent to tackle a blaze that has broken out on Red Lion Road...
More than £330,000 in cash, around £40,000 worth of class A drugs and a sawn-off shotgun have been seized in Kent as part of an international...
A firearm has been recovered and two people arrested following an operation in Carshalton. Officers from the Met’s Flying Squad stopped a vehicle in...
Detectives investigating the attempted arson of a shop at Chippenham Road, Harold Hill on Thursday, 25 June have charged a man. Bradley Pinchion, 28...
Police called at 11.10am on Thursday to Drayton Gardens in West Drayton following concerns for the welfare of a woman – officers attended and...