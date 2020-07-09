Emergency services find man dead in Wooded area near Maidstone

A man has been found dead in a woodland in Maidstone we sadly report this evening.

A close friend of man revealed that he was found by after the alarm was raised by a concerned family member who contacted Police.

The body was found on Thursday afternoon in a wooded area near Scragged Oak Road.

Officers from Kent Police and Technical rescue specialist from Kent fire and Rescue had to use rope rescue equipment to access the area via Holly Stud to recover the middle aged man who is understood to live within the local area.

Witnesses reported seeing nine emergency vehicles and a fire engine parked next to a White Ford Transit Custom at the entrance to a wooded area. The van had Police tape around it.

Police officers and CID officers could be seen entering the wooded area via Holly Stud just after 4pm. A woman who asked not to be named said the first she heard of the sad news was when the police and fire crews turned up. It is understood that the man’s van had been parked at the location for some time